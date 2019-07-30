Jean Rosalie Burke Wolf (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery
Huguenin Avenue
Obituary
Jean Rosalie Burke Wolf Summerville - The graveside service for Jean Rosalie Burke Wolf will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. Memorials may be made to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Capital Campaign or Sisterhood, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019
