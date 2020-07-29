Jean Ruth Godfrey SUMMERVILLE - Jean Ruth Godfrey (11/18/1933-7/24/2020). Jean was a member of Bethany UMC Summerville, Sue Knight SSC, Herbert McAlhaney Circle, and Bethany Happy Hearts. Jean was the youngest daughter of Homer and Lucille Knight Godfrey of Summerville. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Darby Santora of Jacksonville Fla. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Godfrey Farris, her son, Alan G. Darby and her grandchildren, John M. Santora and Darby A. Santora. Services will be held at Bethany UMC Summerville at a date to be determined. Memorials may be made to Bethany UMC Summerville SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
