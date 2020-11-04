Jean Stafford Cole Chasapeake, VA - Jean Stafford Cole, 78, of Chesapeake, VA, wife of Thomas Edward Cole, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Jean was born on July 31, 1942 in Hazel Green, AL, daughter of the late Lassie Leo and Mary Gaddis Stafford. She retired after 43 years with the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Survivors, in addition to her husband, Thomas, are: three children: Kathy Jean Riley of Ridgeville, Ronda Martin (Kenneth) of Moncks Corner, and Scott Carter (Kathy) of Sommerville, AL; seven grandchildren; and ten great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a great-grandson, Jaxyn Moody; and eight siblings. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
