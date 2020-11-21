Jean Wier Mt. Pleasant - Jean Garrison Wier, 92, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of William Alexander Wier, Jr., entered into eternal rest Friday, November 20, 2020. Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 in First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street at 3:00 p.m. The burial service will be Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Magnolia Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jean was born May 28, 1928 in Greenville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Charles Henry Garrison and Jean Cunningham Garrison. She graduated with a degree in music from Converse College and was a long-time member of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and elder. Jean was active in many community organizations including the Charleston Junior League, the Carolina Assembly, the Ladies Fuel Society, of which she was an Honorary Lifetime Member, and the Charleston Garden Club as a Master Gardener. She is survived by her sons: William Alexander Wier III (Nancy) of Houston, TX and Charles Garrison Wier (Jane) of Brookhaven, GA; daughter, Elizabeth Wier Tal (Oded) of Herzliya, Israel; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
