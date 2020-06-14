Jeanett Jones Summerville - Ms. Jeanett Jones entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020. Residence: 9580 Old Glory Lane Apt 215 Summerville, SC 29483. Ms. Jones is the mother of Alana Jones and Charles Jones; daughter of Mr. Spurgeon Howard Robinson and the late Ms. Alvina Miller; sister of Donna Robinson, Cheryl Robinson, Kevin Robinson, Terry Robinson, Tina Montgomery, Anna Montgomery, Larry, Michael and George. Ms. Jones was an Early Childhood Teacher with Orangeburg County; she was 59 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.