Jeanett Jones
Jeanett Jones Summerville - Ms. Jeanett Jones entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020. Residence: 9580 Old Glory Lane Apt 215 Summerville, SC 29483. Ms. Jones is the mother of Alana Jones and Charles Jones; daughter of Mr. Spurgeon Howard Robinson and the late Ms. Alvina Miller; sister of Donna Robinson, Cheryl Robinson, Kevin Robinson, Terry Robinson, Tina Montgomery, Anna Montgomery, Larry, Michael and George. Ms. Jones was an Early Childhood Teacher with Orangeburg County; she was 59 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
