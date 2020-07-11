Jeanette Ann Waller Charleston - Jeanette Ann Waller, 93, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 9, 2020. Mrs. Waller was born July 21, 1926 in New London, CT. She was a daughter of the late Francesco Apicelli and the late Carmela Maria Ritorto. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Stanton Waller, her brothers, James Apicelli and Amedeo Apicelli, her sister, Florence Wixom, and her great-grandson, Raymond John Alba III (Rocky). She is survived by her daughter, Karen Nancy Chrisman (Dr. Jim), of Starkville, MS, her son, Ronald Vernon Waller, of Charleston, SC, her brother, Valentino Apicelli (Audrey), of New London, CT, her sister, Mary Shelly of New London, CT, her granddaughter, Alicia Faith Alba (Ray) of New York, NY, her grandson, Shem E. Miller (Yoko) of Huntsville, AL, her great-grandson, Blake Miller and her great-granddaughter, Katie Burns both of Loris, SC, her great-grandson, Alessandro Alba and her great-granddaughter, Nevada Alba, both of New York, NY, and her great-great-granddaughter, Maddie Burns of Loris, SC. Mrs. Waller was a military wife for 20 years and belonged to the Navy Wives Club,VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Golden Girls of Charleston, and Friendship Club Dance Group. She loved to dance and was an avid gardener. Mrs.Waller was very patriotic, placed flags on veteran's graves, and passed out flags to Policemen and Firemen. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and neighbors. A private graveside service will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414. Flowers are welcome as are memorial donations that support Veteran Organizations. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
