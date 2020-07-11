1/1
Jeanette Ann Waller
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Ann Waller Charleston - Jeanette Ann Waller, 93, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 9, 2020. Mrs. Waller was born July 21, 1926 in New London, CT. She was a daughter of the late Francesco Apicelli and the late Carmela Maria Ritorto. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Stanton Waller, her brothers, James Apicelli and Amedeo Apicelli, her sister, Florence Wixom, and her great-grandson, Raymond John Alba III (Rocky). She is survived by her daughter, Karen Nancy Chrisman (Dr. Jim), of Starkville, MS, her son, Ronald Vernon Waller, of Charleston, SC, her brother, Valentino Apicelli (Audrey), of New London, CT, her sister, Mary Shelly of New London, CT, her granddaughter, Alicia Faith Alba (Ray) of New York, NY, her grandson, Shem E. Miller (Yoko) of Huntsville, AL, her great-grandson, Blake Miller and her great-granddaughter, Katie Burns both of Loris, SC, her great-grandson, Alessandro Alba and her great-granddaughter, Nevada Alba, both of New York, NY, and her great-great-granddaughter, Maddie Burns of Loris, SC. Mrs. Waller was a military wife for 20 years and belonged to the Navy Wives Club,VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Golden Girls of Charleston, and Friendship Club Dance Group. She loved to dance and was an avid gardener. Mrs.Waller was very patriotic, placed flags on veteran's graves, and passed out flags to Policemen and Firemen. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and neighbors. A private graveside service will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414. Flowers are welcome as are memorial donations that support Veteran Organizations. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved