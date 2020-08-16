Jeanette Katz Charleston - Jeanette Levy Katz, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Melvin N Katz, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 14, 2020. Her Private Funeral Service will be held in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery on Monday, August 17, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jeanette was born August 16, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Israel Levy and the late Annie Blumenthal Levy. She worked many different jobs within the South Carolina Department of Social Services and retired from Charleston County DSS. She is survived by one son, Allen Israel Katz (Alicia) of North Hills, California; one grandson, Charles Melvin Katz, of North Hills, California; and one niece, Carolyn Klitzner of Charleston, S.C. Jeanette was predeceased by two brothers, Alexander Levy and Sidney Levy; and three sisters, Doris Levy, Lillie Levy Rubenstein, and Sarah Belle Levy. Memorials may be made to Charleston Jewish Family Services or charity of choice
