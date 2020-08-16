1/
Jeanette Katz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Katz Charleston - Jeanette Levy Katz, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Melvin N Katz, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 14, 2020. Her Private Funeral Service will be held in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery on Monday, August 17, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jeanette was born August 16, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Israel Levy and the late Annie Blumenthal Levy. She worked many different jobs within the South Carolina Department of Social Services and retired from Charleston County DSS. She is survived by one son, Allen Israel Katz (Alicia) of North Hills, California; one grandson, Charles Melvin Katz, of North Hills, California; and one niece, Carolyn Klitzner of Charleston, S.C. Jeanette was predeceased by two brothers, Alexander Levy and Sidney Levy; and three sisters, Doris Levy, Lillie Levy Rubenstein, and Sarah Belle Levy. Memorials may be made to Charleston Jewish Family Services or charity of choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Funeral service
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved