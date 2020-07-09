Jeanette Mary Sarvis Charleston - Jeanette Mary Sarvis, 92, of Charleston, SC, widow of the late William L. "Buddy" Sarvis Sr., entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Jeanette was born on August 22, 1927 in Henrietta, TX, a daughter of the late Joseph Julius Essler and the late Rosa Hanke Essler. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She is survived by two children, Margaret Ann Porter of Charleston, SC and James Allen "Jimmy" Sarvis (Danice) of Murchison, TX; a brother, Donald Essler (Benita) of Henrietta, TX; a sister, Rosalee Morrow (George) of Paradise, TX. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Kimberley M. Boyer (Lester) of Charleston, SC, Charles McCutcheon (Lisa) of Johns Island, SC, Hope Elliott (Allen) of Cresson, TX and Ryan Sarvis (Sara) of Brownsboro, TX; 2 step-grandchildren, Lynn P. Veal of Liberty, SC and Jenny P. Garvin of Summerville, SC, as well as, 10 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband of 58 years, Jeanette was preceded in death by a son, William L. "Billy" Sarvis, Jr., 3 brothers, George Essler, Robert "Bob" Essler and William "Bill" Essler; 5 sisters, JoAnn Walton, Ida Mae Weller, Elnora Smith,, Lydia Brown and Bernice Essler. A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Pennyroyal Memorial Park Cemetery in Georgetown, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
