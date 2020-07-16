Jeanette Smith Graham MT. PLEASANT - Jeanette Smith Graham, age 97, of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away peacefully on July 14 , 2020 at Sandpiper Rehab/Nursing home in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Jeanette was the oldest daughter of Raymond and Helen Smith of McClellanville, SC. She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Graham. Jeanette was educated at McClellanville High School and graduated Salutatorian. She attended and graduated from Montreat College in Montreat, NC. Later, she was owner and operator of Mt. Pleasant Christian Book store. It was Jeanette's faith and love of spreading God's word that brought so much pleasure in guiding people to ministry and worship at her store. Her love for growing Camellias and their substantial blooms won many awards in various shows. Jeanette is survived by her sister, Essie Wilson of Mt. Pleasant, SC and brother, Raymond Smith (Frances) of Greenville, SC. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jean Stroman of McClellanville, SC. Jeanette has three daughters Jean G. McClary (Rick) of Statesboro, GA , Jann G. Pierce (Mike) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Joyce G. Rhodes (Randy) of Mt. Pleasant,SC. Jeanette has six grandchildren whom she loved very much, Noelle McCumber, Holli Morgan, Michael Pierce, Brian Pierce, Victoria Rhodes, and Christopher Rhodes,. She was so proud of her 15 great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank the devoted staff at Sandpiper for all of their hard work. There will b e a private family only service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston