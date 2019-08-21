Jeanette Spivey Stoppelbein Troutdale, VA - Jeanette Spivey Stoppelbein, 92, of Troutdale, Virginia, formerly of Charleston, SC, widow of Stephen M. Stoppelbein entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Her funeral service will be held graveside Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jeanette was born November 10, 1926 in Conway, South Carolina, daughter of the late Leo McDuffy Spivey and Maude Rhuark Spivey. She was a former co-owner of Stoppelbein Plumbing and Heating, Inc. Jeanette was a former member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters: Denise Stoppelbein Smoak (Ryan) of Troutdale, VA and Stephanie Stoppelbein Benton of James Island, SC; five grandchildren: Leah Smoak Sauls (Bill), Matthew R. Smoak (Vicki), Mike Tillman and Katrina Maguire; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Jeanette was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra S. Tillman; grandsons: Mark Tillman and Ashley McGuire; and son-in-laws: Milton Tillman and Louie Benton. The family would to live to give thanks to special caregivers, Dreama Sheets and Felicia Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744-9982. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019