Jeanette Spivey Stoppelbein (1926 - 2019)
  • "Stephanie and Denise, I am so sorry to hear about your..."
    - Sharon Stoppelbein Womack
  • "Denise, Ryan & Stephanie: We were deeply saddened to hear..."
    - Robert & Debbie Maguire
  • "Thinking of all if you. Sad to hear of Aunt Jeanette's..."
    - Rena Stoppelbein
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Bethany Cemetery
10 Cunnington Avenue
Charleston, SC
Jeanette Spivey Stoppelbein Troutdale, VA - The funeral service for Jeanette Spivey Stoppelbein will be held graveside Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744-9982. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
