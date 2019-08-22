Jeanette Spivey Stoppelbein Troutdale, VA - The funeral service for Jeanette Spivey Stoppelbein will be held graveside Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744-9982. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019