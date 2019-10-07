|
|
Jeanette Watson Summerville - Jeanette C. Watson, 84, of Summerville, SC, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019 at 9 o'clock in the parlor at Parks Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (), 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Three grandsons will be serving as pallbearers, Michael P. Halley, Stephen B. Brunson, Jr., Christopher Brian Halley, and a family friend, Christopher A.G. Lee. Jeanette was born December 12, 1934 in Dodge City, KS, a daughter of the late Carl Weiss and Anna Lobmeyer. She was an Air Force wife of the late Paull E. Watson, Jr., who was a Vietnam Veteran, and was a homemaker. Together they adopted her brother's six children. She also worked in real estate and was an income tax preparer throughout her lifetime. Jeanette leaves behind her daughters, Cynthia M. Norton of Eutawville, SC, Annette L. Mehal of Knoxville, TN, and Debbra L. Watson of Summerville, SC; sons, Paull E. Watson, III of Jacksonville, FL, and Jeffery W. Watson of Amarillo, TX; sister, Marjorie Phillips of Wichita, KS; brothers, Walter C. Weiss of Atlanta, GA, and Daniel Weiss of Kansas; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Paull E. Watson, Jr., she is predeceased by two sons, Steve D. Watson, and Carl Blake Watson; sisters, Eileen Schinstock, Sister Beata Weiss, and Marilyn Cox; brother, Charles W. Weiss; and a granddaughter, Stephanie L. Woods. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019