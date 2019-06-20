Jeanette Willis N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Jeanette I. Willis, and those of her late husband, Mr. James E. Willis; those of her daughter, Ms. Lisa Willis; those of her siblings, Miriam (Carl) Brown, James Hopkins, Samuel (Marketa) Hopkins, Alicia (David) Hill, Johnita (Charles) Anderson, Minnie Hopkins and Lawrence Hopkins and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:00AM at St. Peters AME Church, 4650 Sanders Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Mrs. Willis will be laid to rest at Parks Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT. There will be no visitation or wake service this evening. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852. E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29495: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019