Jeanne Dupree MT. PLEASANT - Jeanne Elizabeth Dupree, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, died peacefully on July 24, 2019. She graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, PA in 1963 and earned a B.A. in elementary education from Michigan State University. She taught school in Poughkeepsie, NY and at the Klamath Reservation in Chiloquin, Oregon. After raising her family in California, she worked for Hallmark Cards for over two decades, where she won numerous awards as a salesperson. She was a life master at bridge, Jumble, being a mother, sister and best friend. She will be remembered most for her sense of humor and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her three children (Michael Cox of Seattle, WA, Amy Cox Hall of Salisbury, CT, and Marilyn Cox of Mt. Pleasant, SC), four grandchildren (Hannah Mae Cox, Ezra Cox, Fae Hall and Evelyn Hall), two doting sisters (Marilyn Garee of Summerville, SC and Judi Hontz of Mt. Pleasant, SC) and brother (David Dupree of Atlanta, GA). A private ceremony will be held for family on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local NPR station.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019