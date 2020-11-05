1/
Jeanne Intrator Lichtman
1920 - 2020
Jeanne Intrator Lichtman Charleston - Jeanne Intrator Lichtman, 100, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Marc M. Lichtman, MD, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 5, 2020. Her private graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Ave. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc Downtown Chapel. Jeanne was born April 29, 1920 in Zurich, Switzerland, the daughter of Max Intrator and Amalia Segal Intrator. She was educated in Zurich and Paris and emigrated to the U.S. in 1941. She received her Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from New York University. In 1952, she married Dr. Marc Lichtman and helped manage his internal medicine practice in New Hyde Park, NY. Jeanne was a fiercely independent, strong woman who set a high standard, lovingly cared for her entire family, and will be forever remembered, cherished and carried in their hearts forever. Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Vivian Friedman of Charleston, SC and Karen Sax of Wayne, PA; grandchildren, Arielle (Scott) Sheridan, Leah Friedman, Emily Sax of New York, NY, and Jonathan Sax of Washington, DC; and great- granddaughters, Poppy and Palmer Sheridan. She is also survived by nieces and nephews in Switzerland, Canada and New York. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, sister, Rose Kartagener and brother, George Intrator. Memorials may be made to Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Dr., Charleston, SC or the Jewish Institute for the Blind, 185 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
