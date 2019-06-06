|
Jeannette Doyle DuBois Charleston - Jeanette Doyle DuBois, 84, widow of the late Asher C. Dubois, Jr., died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Brookdale of Charleston. The relatives and friends of Jeannette Doyle DuBois are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service 2:30 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Jeannette was born July 19, 1934 in Charleston, SC to the late Gertrude Stutts and Benjamin T. Doyle, Jr. She was a graduate of Rivers High School. Jeannette was also a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and the Charleston Elks Lodge #242. She is survived by her sister, Agnes Duggar (Clenton) of Charleston, niece Nancy D. Nebitt (Rod) and children of Charleston, and Thomas Doyle (Valerie) and children of Kathleen, GA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin F. Doyle, sister-in-law Margaret Ann Doyle of Warner Robins, GA, and her 2nd love, George Gupton. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Charleston Elks Lodge #242 Veterans Fund, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by James A. McAlister. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019