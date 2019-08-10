Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Fritschel (Jan) MacDougal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannette (Jan) Fritschel MacDougal CHARLESTON - Jeannette (Jan) Fritschel MacDougal, 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 2, 2019 in Charleston, SC. Jeannette was born November 9, 1932 in Scotia, NY, the daughter of Eugene H. and Lucille Fothergill Fritschel. She was a graduate of Scotia High School and Tobe; Coburn School for Fashion Careers in New York, and had attended The University of Iowa. After moving here in 1969 Jan truly made the lowcountry her home. A well-known tour guide in Charleston and at Middleton Place, Jan was also a stellar horticulturist, lecturer, and instructor of flower arranging. She served on the board of the Lowcountry Land Trust, was a National Council Flower Show Judge, published the book Charleston in Bloom, and ran her own drapery and antique linens business. Jan was predeceased by her husband John G. MacDougal, and is survived by three sons: John M. MacDougal (Renata) of St. Louis, Paul D. MacDougal (Mary) of Raleigh, and Kent C. MacDougal (Patricia Dennis) of Yonges Island; and four grandchildren: Christopher MacDougal (Samantha) of James Island, Megan Jornigan (Justin) of Marion, NC, Moira MacDougal (Timotheos Tan) of Washington DC, and Olivia MacDougal of Boston. Jan also leaves behind her sister, Doris F. Breed of Brea, CA. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jan's name may be made to the Lowcountry Land Trust, 635 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403, or to the organization with which you most associate her. A guestbook and expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted. Visit our guestbook at



