Jeannette Louise Coaxum CHARLESTON - Jeannette Louise Coaxum, age 49, departed peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence in Charleston, SC. Those who will cherish her loving memories forever are Virginia Skye Coaxum, devoted daughter, James Leroy Coaxum III, adoring twin brother, Samantha Jayceeca White, affectionate sister, and Desiree Lynette Coaxum, loving sister, one loving nephew, Dwight Anthony Hudson II (Allyson), dedicated uncles, Samuel White, Jr. (Mercy), Thomas White (Sonja) and John White (Vanessa), exceptional aunt, Sharon Scott, special friends, Lynnel Edmundo, Monifa Bryant, Angela Sullivan, Patricia Mickel and Sonya Jenkins and a host of loving family and friends. A public walk through viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Palmetto Mortuary, Inc. from 5:00PM-7:00PM. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Gourdine Cemetery, Pineville, SC 29468. Professional services have been entrusted to Palmetto Mortuary, Inc., 1122 Morrison Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29403. Office (843) 727-1230; www.palmettomortuary.com
