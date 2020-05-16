Jeannie Durr St. George, SC - Jeannie Sharen Durr, 62, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the St. George Cemetery with the Rev. Jakie Walters officiating. Jeannie was born on November 7, 1957, a daughter of the late Richard Whaley Durr, Jr. and Pearl Knight Durr. She was a 1976 graduate of Dorchester Academy and a member of the St. George United Methodist Church. She was a former EMT/Paramedic and was the owner of Dorchester Feed & Seed. She was an avid animal lover. Surviving is her brother, Michael (Alice) Durr; a sister, Alesia (Tami) Durr; nieces, Melissa (Curtis) Burns, Jessica (Jason) Carraher and Lindsay (Matt) Grooms; and, her special beagle, Archie. Memorials may be made to Bridges of Hope, 71 South Stuckey Church Road, Alamo, GA 30411. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.