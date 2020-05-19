Jeannie Evans Moncks Corner - Jeannie Mae Evans, 85, of Moncks Corner, passed away Monday May 18, 2020. Born December 9, 1934 to the late John Harden and late Dillie Charity Burge Harden. Jeannie was a devoted Navy wife and loving mother. She was a member of Berkeley Baptist Church who loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, crafts and knitting. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Troy Evans as well as three sons- Michael T. Evans, Robert D. Evans and his wife, Cheryl and Jerry D. Evans and his wife, Kelly. She bragged and doted on her grandchildren- Brittany Gaskins and her husband, Doug, Brandon Evans and his wife, Samantha, Mallory Evans, Christopher Evans and his wife, Kathryn. She loved and spoiled her great-grandchildren- Emily and Natalie Gaskins and Troy and Lottie Evans. She leaves behind family and friends that love her to the bone and will dearly miss her. Her funeral service will be private and directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020.