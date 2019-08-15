Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeff David Biggs. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Precious Memory Of My Son, "Always My Joy" Sgt. Jeff David Biggs USAF July 14, 1967 ~ August 16, 1996 The sound of your voice I miss so, The sweetest words "I love you Mama". When the rain gently brushes my cheek, the magnolias begin to bloom, and gardenias fill the air with their perfume, Mama feels you near. I remember so many bouquets you brought me. Their sweetness could never compare to the sweetness you brought to us. You were my baby and my baby you'll always be. God hold him for me until I'm there. Kiss those beautiful curls, watch him fall asleep so peacefully because of your mercy. I am living with a part of my heart and soul missing, and there is nothing absolutely nothing to compare to this kind of pain. God bless every parent of "Child Loss" this day with the continued need to go on. All My Love, My Baby, Mama and your "Bubba" Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019

