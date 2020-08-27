Jefferson Wilder James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jefferson Wilder are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Stem Point Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Wilder is survived by his children, Jefferson Wilder, Jr. (estranged wife, Rhonda and special friend, Georgette), Scott Wilder (Danella), Bart Wilder (Tonya), Robin Smalls (James), Alonzo Johnson (Deborah) and Kenneth Walton (Colette); 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Julius Wilder (Diane); sisters-in-law, Constance Brown (Kelly) and Ozzie Richardson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
