Jeffery A. Craven
Jeffery A. Craven JAMES ISLAND - Jeffery A. Craven entered into eternal rest on July 11, 2020. He was 58 years old. He was born February 25, 1962 in Charleston, SC. He was the son of his mother, Jean White and the late Melvin Craven. Jeffery was a retired painting contractor and was a sweet and loving son. He enjoyed fishing and sports. Jeffery is survived by his mother, Jean White; his longtime girlfriend, Sharon Missle; sister, Brenda Bryant; brother, David Craven; step-brothers, Eddie Mizzell, Shawn Janowezyk; nieces, Ashley Bryant (Willie), Michelle Craven; nephew, Curtis Craven; aunts, Lynn Linder, Carlene Craven; great-niece, Emani Sheppard; great-nephew, James Lloyd; uncle, Raymond Craven (Louise) and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Melvin (Barbara) Craven; step- father, Joe White; brother, Michael Craven; brother-in-law, Roland Bryant; nephews, Robert Reynolds and Scotty Craven; aunt, Leona Andrews and uncle, Francis Andrews. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burials, 7475 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, Friday, July 17, at 2pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
