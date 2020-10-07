1/
Jeffery Deguzman
Jeffery Deguzman Moncks Corner - Jeffery Wade Deguzman, 38, of Moncks Corner, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Jeffery Deguzman are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 9, 2020, at the graveside, Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, South Carolina, 29483. Jeffery was born in Charleston, South Carolina on November 15, 1981. He was the son of Kimberly Mae Tapley. Jeff was the owner of his own business called JWD and Brothers Masonry. He loved life and never met a stranger. He loved grilling out and boating. He was very outgoing and loved everyone. He loved music and rapping his own songs. He was loved by so many people and will be sadly missed. He'll be in our hearts forever. Jeff is survived by his mother, Kimberly Tapley; father, John Tapley; his brothers, Christopher Tapley and Joshua Tapley; his sister, Jennifer Cumbee; grandfathers; Ron Minton and James Tapley ; grandmother, Bennie Tapley ; his son, Bryce Butler; 4 cousins and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Minton and his great-grandparents, Elsie and Don Barron. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street. Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
