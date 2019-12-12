Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
James A. McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Hwy.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Hairfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Mark Hairfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Mark Hairfield Obituary
Jeffery Mark Hairfield Charleston - Jeffery Mark Hairfield, 64, husband of Patricia Ann Reynolds Hairfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The family will receive friends between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. All other services will be private. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Pat; eldest son, Adam; daughter, Abbie (Geoff); youngest son, Scott (Nichole) and 6 grandchildren: Madison, Connor, Dalton, Kayla, Isla and Jacob. Mark is also survived by his four brothers, Steve (Beth), Rodney (Michele), Kim (Barbara) and Wendell (Melinda). Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Virginia Rumph Hairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Hollings Cancer Center, MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A McAlister Funeral Home
Download Now