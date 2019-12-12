|
Jeffery Mark Hairfield Charleston - Jeffery Mark Hairfield, 64, husband of Patricia Ann Reynolds Hairfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The family will receive friends between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. All other services will be private. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Pat; eldest son, Adam; daughter, Abbie (Geoff); youngest son, Scott (Nichole) and 6 grandchildren: Madison, Connor, Dalton, Kayla, Isla and Jacob. Mark is also survived by his four brothers, Steve (Beth), Rodney (Michele), Kim (Barbara) and Wendell (Melinda). Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Virginia Rumph Hairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Hollings Cancer Center, MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019