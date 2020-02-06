Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Ashley Baptist Center
3275 Old Pond Road
Johns Island, SC
View Map
Jeffery Nesbitt Obituary
Jeffery Nesbitt Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jeffery Terrell Nesbitt are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Old Ashley Baptist Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment - Mt. Horr African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Nesbitt is survived by his parents, Jillisa Singleton and Jeffery Nesbitt; grandparents, LaVerne Singleton and Ruth Nesbitt; siblings, Sharrod Nesbitt, Jarrell Singleton and DaVasia Reed; children, De'Onna Nesbitt and Ja'layah Nesbitt and affectionately raised and nurtured Davasia Reid; a devoted friend, Harriett "Simone" Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeffery Nesbitt, Sr. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
