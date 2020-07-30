Jeffrey David Bazzle SUMMERVILLE - Jeffrey David Bazzle, 57, of Summerville, SC, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Flowers will be accepted for the family at this time c/o Parks Funeral Home. Jeffrey was born September 29, 1962 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, a son of the late James Gary Bazzle and Frances Grooms Bazzle. He worked as a Housing Framer and enjoyed fishing and cooking. Family was always a priority and he loved spending time with them. He was very outgoing and loved to be the life of the party. He loved everyone and would always help when it was needed, even a stranger. Jeffrey also loved his old country music and playing the guitar and banjo. He was an amazing person and will be missed dearly. Jeffrey leaves be-hind his sister, Alicia Annette Bazzle, brothers, Darrell Lester Bazzle and Lee Bazzle, son, Sebastian Christopher, sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson Bazzle, brother-in-law, Mikey Almer, two nieces, Amanda Denise Bazzle and Tracie Wilson, three nephews, David Wayne Johnson, Gary Bazzle and Frankie Lee Johnson, great-niece, Angel Mae Mask, great-nephews, Mason Lester Creel and Nicholas James Bazzle, cousin, Peggy Lee Grooms; Tammie Grooms; aunt, Lille Margaret Grooms, and former wife, Joanne Christopher. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Tammie Lynn Bazzle; and brothers, Dale Bazzle and Gary Bazzle, Jr.. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
