Dr. Jeffrey Lawson Johnson Charleston - Dr. Jeffrey Lawson Johnson, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Jennifer Black Johnson, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 4, 2020. Jeff was born October 8, 1941 in Tampa, Florida, son of the late Winfrey S. Johnson and Jessie McCabe Johnson. He held his undergraduate, Master's and Doctorate degrees in English from Florida State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a Professor Emeritus at the College of Charleston, where he taught courses in Eighteenth Century literature and film. Jeff was the founding director of the Film Studies program at the College. During and after his long teaching career, Jeff was a frequent music and book reviewer for the Post and Courier and was also active with the Footlight Players. He was a voracious reader, an avid film critic, a lover of opera, and exuberant lover of life. Students, colleagues, and friends knew him to be warm, quirky, and kind. Jeffrey is survived by his daughter and her husband, Nell Johnson Thompson and Bradley Thompson of Orlando, FL; and son, Noel Johnson of Charleston, SC. His children are comforted by the fact that he passed away peacefully on Buster Keaton's birthday. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society by visiting www.charlestonanimalsociety.org
