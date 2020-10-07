1/
Dr. Jeffrey Lawson Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Jeffrey Lawson Johnson Charleston - Dr. Jeffrey Lawson Johnson, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Jennifer Black Johnson, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 4, 2020. Jeff was born October 8, 1941 in Tampa, Florida, son of the late Winfrey S. Johnson and Jessie McCabe Johnson. He held his undergraduate, Master's and Doctorate degrees in English from Florida State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a Professor Emeritus at the College of Charleston, where he taught courses in Eighteenth Century literature and film. Jeff was the founding director of the Film Studies program at the College. During and after his long teaching career, Jeff was a frequent music and book reviewer for the Post and Courier and was also active with the Footlight Players. He was a voracious reader, an avid film critic, a lover of opera, and exuberant lover of life. Students, colleagues, and friends knew him to be warm, quirky, and kind. Jeffrey is survived by his daughter and her husband, Nell Johnson Thompson and Bradley Thompson of Orlando, FL; and son, Noel Johnson of Charleston, SC. His children are comforted by the fact that he passed away peacefully on Buster Keaton's birthday. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society by visiting www.charlestonanimalsociety.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved