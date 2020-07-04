Jeffrey Parker Charleston - After a long battle with cancer, Jeffrey Joseph Parker, 63, is finally at peace. He died at home on Friday, June 26, 2020 surrounded by his mother and sister. The relatives and friends of Jeffrey Parker are invited to attend his Graveside Service 10:00 AM Monday, July 6, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
Jeffrey grew up on St. Andrews playground playing baseball, and he was also on the boxing team. He went on to become a Golden Glove and Junior Olympic boxer. He was known as the Blonde South Paw from West Ashley. Jeffrey loved his sports. Jeffrey retired from T.S. Industries in 2019 and spent the rest of his time at home with his family.
