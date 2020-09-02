Jeffrey Tarant Kaplan Charleston - Jeffrey Tarant Kaplan, 66, of Charleston, South Carolina, was born on December 23, 1953. A Lawyer by vocation and a Historian by passion. He entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with COVID-19. His private graveside service was held on August 30, at B'rith Shalom Beth Israel Cemetery, on Sycamore, in Maryville. Rabbi Scott Hoberman officiated. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Kirshtein Kaplan of Charleston and father, Dr. H. Raymond Kaplan of Aiken, South Carolina (Both of Blessed Memory). He is survived by a brother, Samuel K. Kaplan of Mount Pleasant; a sister, Laura Kaplan Cooper of Silver Spring, Maryland; two nieces: Erin Cooper Stiebel (David) of Detroit, Michigan and Amy Cooper Hakim (Elad) of Boca Raton, Florida; a nephew, Steven B. Cooper (Yelena) of Boca Raton, Florida; two great-nieces; and nine great-nephews. In addition, Jeffrey is survived by uncles and aunts: Sam and Mitzi, Louis, Sol and Joyce Kirshtein all of Charleston; and a host of cousins. Jeffrey attended St. Angela Academy in Aiken as well as Porter Gaud and St. Andrew's Parish High School. After which he received his undergraduate degree from Yeshiva University and his Juris Doctorate, as a member of the first graduating class of The Benjamin N. Cordoza School of Law. Subsequently, Jeffrey pursued Graduate Studies with the Committee on International Studies at The University of Chicago. Jeffrey began his legal career in Charleston and hung out his shingle on Meeting Street near Broad. His practice focused primarily on probate work. He eventually transitioned to Lawyer's Title Corporation as the President for South Carolina. In 1987, Jeffrey moved to Washington, DC to accept a job in the Pre-Mergers Bureau of The Federal Trade Commission. Eventually, he accepted a position with the Washington Office of Sullivan & Cromwell, where he was engaged in the Mergers and Acquisition Practice. When not at home or at work, he could usually be found holding court at The University Club. Upon retirement, like all good Charlestonians, Jeffrey returned home to be closer to his mother, brother and rather large extended family. He now was able to focus much of his time on his true passion of history. Some of Jeffrey's many community activities included; serving as President of The South Carolina B'nai B'rith Association, archivist and member of Congregation Mikvah Israel in Philadelphia (our nation's third oldest Jewish Synagogue), guest scholar of various Jewish History courses at the Rabbi Samuel Scolnic Adult Institute in Bethesda, MD, guest columnist for The Charleston Mercury, Officer, Board, Archivist and fourth generation member of B'rith Shalom Beth Israel Congregation in Charleston and a member of A.F.M. Mariner Lodge No. 2. He also enjoyed his affiliation with The Charleston Storytellers Group. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Ruth Kirshtein Kaplan Memorial Mikvah Fund at B'rith Shalom Beth Israel Congregation, 182 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, South Carolina 29403 or Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country-Jewish Center For Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
