Jeffrey Wayne Kidd SUMMERVILLE - Jeffrey Wayne Kidd, 63 of Summerville passed away March 26, 2020. Jeff was born on May 28, 1956 in Dillon South Carolina, son of the late Nellie Kidd. He graduated from Dillon High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted unto the United Sates Navy and served over 20 years. Upon honorable discharge, he then went on to earn two bachelor's degrees in English and in Business. He discovered true love for the written word. He was married to Debbie Kidd for over 20 years and is survived by one daughter, Casey Kidd, one son and daughter-in-law, Taylor and Rachel Kidd and 2 grandsons, Garrison and Coleman. There will be a ceremony with the family and his ashes will be released at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA can be made. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 1, 2020