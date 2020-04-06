Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Jeneen Elizabeth Beard

Jeneen Elizabeth Beard Obituary
Jeneen Elizabeth Beard Moncks Corner - Jeneen Elizabeth Beard, 52, of Moncks Corner, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence. All services will be private. Flowers will be accepted. Jeneen was born on November 11, 1967 in Walterboro, SC, daughter of the late Eugene Dewitt, Jr. and Virginia E. "Jenny" Dewitt Wall. Survivors include: Stepfather, Charles A. Wall, Sr.; three children: Charles Pruitt of Summerville, Brittney Jensen of Florida, and Christin Beard of Missouri; seven grandchildren: Austin Jerimiah Pruitt, Landon, Liam, Luca, Lawson, Maverick, and Maleigh; brothers: Chet Eugene Dewitt of Moncks Corner and Dwight "Whitey" Dewitt of Summerville; and uncle Levi Harwell of Moncks Corner. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by brother, Carroll Warren Dewitt. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2020
