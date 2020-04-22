Home

Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
Jenna Paula Guettner

Jenna Paula Guettner Obituary
Jenna Paula Guettner FLORENCE, SC - Jenna Paula Guettner, 29, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ms. Guettner was born a daughter of Ann Catherine Zervos Guettner and Kai-Uwe Gustav Guettner. She was a Nursing Assistant with Pee Dee Gardens in Florence and attended Florence Baptist Temple. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Nicholas Anthony Ward, Jr. of Charleston, SC; daughter, Santana Gagnon of Florence; fiance;, Robert Gagnon of Florence, SC; brothers, Christopher John Guettner and Nicholas Martin Guettner, both of Florence, SC and her maternal grandmother, Angeline D. Zervos of Charleston, SC. The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Medical University of South Carolina, Hollings Cancer Center 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, MSC 955, Charleston, SC 29425. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
