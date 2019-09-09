We Remember Mama MINISTER JENNIE L. BENNETT Who departed this life one year ago August 29, 1936 ~ Sept. 10, 2018 We thought of you today, But that's nothing new, We thought about you yesterday and the days before that too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name, All we have are great memories and your picture in a frame, A keepsake from which we'll never part, God has you in his arms, And you'll always remain in our hearts. All our love Mama, Sadly missed by your Children, Grands, Great-Grands, a host of other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019