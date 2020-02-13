|
Jennie Mae Nettles GOOSE CREEK - Relatives and friends of Jennie Mae Nettles, 94, of Goose Creek, SC, are invited to attend her Homegoing Services on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 129 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC. Arrangements are entrusted to THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone #843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com. Her interment will be in Hill Crest Cemetery, Summerville, South Carolina. One daughter, Julia Mae Nettles, preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memories are: 7 children, Betty Ann Broadnax (Larry) and Jennie Jee Dupree (James) both of South Carolina, Virginia Nettles, Shirley Nettles (Dan), J.D. Nettles, Jr., John Nettles (Tracy) and LaJuanda Nettles, all five of Florida; 24 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020