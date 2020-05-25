Jennifer A. Pinckney GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Ms. Jennifer A. Pinckney, those of her son Elijah Armstrong; siblings, Mary Enoch, Florence Pinckney, Edward (Lou Esther) Pinckney, Jerome (Laura) Pinckney and Robert Pinckney; brother-in-law George Shaw; aunts, Estelle Wright, Gloria Pinckney and Margaret Brown, nieces, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME, 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.