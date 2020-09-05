Jennifer Qualey French PULASKI, VA - Jennifer Qualey French, 67, of Pulaski died August 29, 2020. Jenni was born on January 27, 1953, in Charleston, SC, to the late John Patrick Qualey and Lea Holt Qualey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Qualey; and sisters, Mary Bear, Gwen Kelley, and Judy Bevon. Celebration of Life was held Saturday in Pulaski, VA. A private family burial will held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com
