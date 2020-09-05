1/
Jennifer (Qualey) French
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Qualey French PULASKI, VA - Jennifer Qualey French, 67, of Pulaski died August 29, 2020. Jenni was born on January 27, 1953, in Charleston, SC, to the late John Patrick Qualey and Lea Holt Qualey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Qualey; and sisters, Mary Bear, Gwen Kelley, and Judy Bevon. Celebration of Life was held Saturday in Pulaski, VA. A private family burial will held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seagle Funeral Home
415 N Jefferson Ave
Pulaski, VA 24301
(540) 980-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved