Jennifer Humphrey ST. LOUIS, MO - Jennifer Humphrey, 75, passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Jennifer was born Jennifer Gail Zimmerman on June 1, 1945 in Flat River, Missouri to Henry and Roberta Zimmerman. Jennifer attended Flat River High School and Southeast Missouri State. She was active in volunteering with non-profits and music throughout her education. That spirit continued during her adult years as she held positions with non-profits such as the National Kidney Foundation
in St. Louis, the American Cancer Society
in North Carolina and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in South Carolina. Jennifer's real passion and calling came later in life as a Senior Advocate. She worked tirelessly for a better life for all seniors in South Carolina through her Senior Service, Silver Haired Legislature and the National Aging in Place Council. Jennifer believed there had to be a better way to honor and care for our seniors. To that end, she fought for a better life for those who required assisted living and nursing home care. Jennifer's other passions were golf, where she was heard to say "I will whiff until I die" and her music, both in the First United Methodist Church Choir and with the Coastal Belle Singers. Jennifer first married David Griffin and to that union two sons were born; Christian Griffin of Las Vegas, Nevada and Brett Griffin of St. Charles, Missouri. She is survived by her children, their spouses, Nicole and Allison and her darling grandsons Grayson and Max. Later in her life, Jennifer met and married Richard (Dick) Humphrey and from that union inherited 3 more sons; Paul Humphrey of St. Peters, Missouri, Jim Humphrey of Nashville, Tennessee and Ron Humphrey of Oakville, Missouri. The family got even larger with the addition of five more grandchildren, Mark, Robert, Danielle, Rachel and Zachary and the addition of Great-Grandchildren Conor and Evan Humphrey. Jennifer is also survived by two sisters, Eleanor of San Leandro, California and Judy of Fredericktown, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her elder sister Lucille and her parents. Jennifer was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. Jennifer's last wish was to say good-bye in her adopted home of Charleston. In light of the current COVID pandemic, it is our hope Jennifer's service can be held next Spring to include a church service and celebration of her life. Should you wish to attend, please contact her son, Christian Griffin, via email at cngriffin68@gmail.com or by phone at (702) 806-6175. We look forward to seeing you at the celebration. If you are unable to attend or wish to honor Jennifer, please make a contribution to the American Cancer Society
, ASPCA or your local elder care facility to continue her mission.
