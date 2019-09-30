|
Jennifer Jenkins Goose Creek - Jennifer Stachewicz Jenkins of Goose Creek, SC was peacefully taken home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Charleston, SC, May 25, 1965. Jennifer was the daughter of Geraldine Stachewicz and the late Louis V. Stachewicz. She attended Goose Creek High School and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Goose Creek. She loved all kinds of music; rock, country, gospel, it didn't matter. She enjoyed making hook rugs and loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed the mountains of North Carolina and spent many summers there. She is survived by one son, Thomas A. Wyatt; her mother; three brothers, Louis V. Stachewicz of Goose Creek, SC, Charles R. Stachewicz (Kelly) of Cannadys, SC, Donald D. Stachewicz (Sue) of Cleveland, NY. Three Uncles, Eight Aunts, five Nephews, three step-nieces and numerous cousins. A Memorial Service for the family will be held at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY TRI-COUNTY CREMATION CENTER. (843) 821-4888. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019