Jennifer Monique Grant N. CHARLESTON - Ms. Jennifer Monique Grant, 36, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 20, 2020 Residence: 2039 Forest Ave., N., Charleston, SC. Ms. Grant is the daughter of Ms. Eva Mae Grant and the late Mrs Colie Frank Griffin; and the sister of Mr. Brandon Grant, Mrs. Sheila Sanders (Steve), Mrs. Lela Johnson (Dale), Mr. Adam Gregory, Mr. Frank Colie Gregory, Ms. Sarah Ann Griffin, Ms. Janita Gregory, Ms. Laverne Gregory, Mrs. Annie Mae Moore (Dwayne), Mrs. Constance McGill, and Pernell. Ms. Grant was a PPE Coordinator. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
