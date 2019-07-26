Jenny Myers N. Charleston - Jenny Myers, 86, of North Charleston, SC, wife of 64 years to Bryce N. Myers, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 26, 2019. Her funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC 29902 at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Jenny was born November 7, 1932 in Cordova, SC, daughter of the late John McMillan and Arrie Murphy McMillan. She was a Medical Lab Technician and enjoyed being a Ham radio operator along with her husband. She is survived by her husband; son, Lynn Myers (Brenda); two daughters, Yvonne Mills (Wendell) and Kim Stone (David); seven grandchildren; Jessica Howard (David), Candice Fortner (Joshua), Chelcie Eastman (Geoff), Logan Myers (Christina), Brittney Andrews (Blake), Tiffany Johnson (Drew) and Devon Stone (Heather) and 12 great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 27, 2019