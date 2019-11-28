|
Jer'ron Green Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jer'ron Green are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Old Ashley Baptist Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment - Cedar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. A Wake Service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Old Ashley Baptist Center. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019