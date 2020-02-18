|
Jeremy Edward Miller N. CHARLESTON - Jeremy Edward Miller, aged 35, of North Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully at Trident Medical Center on Sunday February 16, 2020. Jeremy was born in Charleston, SC on April 20,1984 to Robert Miller and the late Donna Childress Poplin. Jeremy was loved and adored by many, none more so than by his late paternal grandparents Bruce and Mickey Miller of North Charleston and maternal great-grandparents St Clair and Lucille Mitchum of Bonneau. Jeremy lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures, loving and playing with his daughter, Gianna, loving his soulmate Lily, engaging with family and friends, following his USC Gamecocks, and spending precious time with his family. Jeremy had a brilliant mind and a compassionate heart. He had the unique ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and form great, meaningful friendships. Jeremy loved and was loved so very much! Jeremy is survived by his fiance; Liliana J. Borbor, his daughter Gianna Marie Miller; father, Robert (Gail) Miller; brother, Matthew Miller, grandmother Patricia Mitchum; Aunt, Pamela Childress-Altman, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services for Jeremy E. Miller will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2PM at Scott's Funeral Home, Moncks Corner, S.C. The family will receive friends from12:00pm until 1:30pm. Pastor Debra Dowdle, officiating.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020