Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC
View Map
Jeremy Wayne Poe


1987 - 2019
Jeremy Wayne Poe Obituary
Jeremy Wayne Poe Goose Creek - Jeremy Wayne Poe, 32, of Goose Creek, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted. Jeremy was born on March 31, 1987 in Philadelphia, PA, son of Christopher Wayne Poe (Kimberly) of Summerville and Tami Lea Smith (Ronald) of Summerville. Survivors in addition to his parents are: six siblings: Johnathan Hayes of Goose Creek, Jessica Hudgins (Farrell) of Summerville, Marissa Ham of Pennsylvania, Charleston Poe of Summerville, Madison Poe of Summerville and Dillon Poe of Summerville; grandparents: Charlie and Alma Poe of Summerville and Rebecca Necochea of Georgia; two nieces, Folly Hayes and Emery Hudgins; and three nephews: Sullivan Hudgins, Braeden Sanchez, and Tyler Sanchez. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Thomas Necochea. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019
