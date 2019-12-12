|
|
Jermaine Q. Hamilton LADSON - Jermaine Q. Hamilton, 17, of Ladson, South Carolina passed away Friday, December 06, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in Joshua Baptist Church, 2482 Faber Rd., N. Charleston, SC 29405. He will be laid to rest in River View Memorial Park Cemetery, 3715 Azalea Dr., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Visitation with the family will be this evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. He is survived by his parents, Lashonda Hamilton and Jermaine King; sister, Jasmine Hamilton; brother, Sekani Johnson; grandmothers, Lorraine Hamilton and Barbara King; grandfather, Paul Holmes (Linda); great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William and Deborah Hamilton and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Barbara Hamilton and Sandra Y. Holmes. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019