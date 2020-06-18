Jerolene "Jerry" Martin Carter Charleston - Jerolene "Jerry" Martin Carter, of Charleston SC, widow of H.S. "Boney" Carter, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 peacefully, surrounded by family. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jerry was born on November 15, 1927 in Coffee County Alabama, the daughter of LP and Tesse Newman Martin. Jerry, affectionately known to most as "Granny", had a beautiful full life filled with wonderful family and lifelong friendships. She made a career in the Textile Industry and was the first female floor supervisor for Levi Strauss Co. After retirement, she worked in Childcare for many years. She was an avid walker, her home cooking could not be beat, and her story telling was legendary. She cherished spending time with her family and friends in Charleston, and often took long trips back home to Alabama to visit her family there. Jerry was a generous soul that was always available to help anyone that needed her. She loved hard, wrapped you in hugs and squeezed tight (really tight), and always had an ear for listening. She had the best laugh and sense of humor. It was impossible not to be captivated by her true joy for life and enthusiasm for each and every new day's potential. She will be missed dearly, but her lessons and wisdom will live on through the many people who were fortunate enough to know the heart of "Granny". Jerry was a charter member and worshipper at Carolina Bay Church. She held her faith in the Lord as her constant, steadfast guide. A quote from her favorite Psalm 23 "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever." She is survived by her sister, Patsy Cross of Andalusia AL, daughters, Judy Carter Sigler of Huger SC and Nell Carter Barrineau of Mt.Pleasant SC, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by her husband, Boney Carter, her son Larry Carter and her great-grandson, Jaycee Capps. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Bay Church, 2927 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.