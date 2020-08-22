Jerome Allen Myers Goose Creek - SSGT Jerome Allen Myers, USAF (Ret.), 82, of Goose Creek, SC, widower of Wilma Margaret Bean Myers, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 21, 2020. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and his interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Jerome was born May 25, 1938 in Alto, Michigan, son of the late Allen Lynn Myers and Rose Detrick Myers. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force, from which he retired after 20 years of service. After his retirement, he worked in the Civil Service as a Supply Clerk as well as an MP. Jerome was a life member of the American Legion Post 166, a life member of Voiture 1067 of Goose Creek, and a life member of the VFW 10256 of Goose Creek. He is survived by a step-daughter, Diana Hoagland; three grandchildren, Tammi Egenriether of Houston, TX, Brian Egenriether (Kelly Gilmore) of West Ashley, SC, Danielle Hoagland of Fayette, AL, and his friend Annina Waddell of Goose Creek, SC. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in his name to the American Legion Post 166 of Goose Creek, 116 Howe Hall Rd., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
