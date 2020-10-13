Jerome Burton N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Jerome "Puggy" Burton are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Mr. Burton leaves to cherish his loving mother, Laura Burton; sons, Anthony J. Ravenell and Jerome Washington; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Dukes, Dorothy Hazel, William Burton (Jane), Marie Jones (Ted), James Burton, Carolyn Coardes (Reginald), Louise Harris (Jeffery), Leroy Burton, and Jackie Burton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston