In Loving Memory Of JEROME CAMMER January 19, 1924 ~ August 11, 2007 God saw that you were getting tired And a cure was not to be, So he wrapped His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me". A golden heart stopped beating... "Hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Sadly missed by your loving family, Dorie, Winkie, & Lance, Grandchildren, Chris, Jerry (Michelle), Lane (Susan), Tyler (Ryanne), Great Grandsons, Kyle & Wyatt.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019